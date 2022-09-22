BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The inaugural North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Girls in Aviation Day is being held at the Robert C. Byrd National Airspace Education Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a large aviation sector at the NCWV airport, and officials say there is a pilot and mechanic shortage, and one way they can address the employment shortage is by introducing more young women to aviation-related careers.

“It’s really a way to expose your kids, if they look up in the sky and they love airplanes, Saturday is a day to let them come see, feel and touch. We’re going to have static displays of airplanes outside, so if a kid in West Virginia has never flown or been in an airplane, it’ll just be a great way for them to walk up and see, feel and touch an airplane,” said Tracy Miller, Mid-Atlantic Airspace Complex President.

Miller said that although it is called Girls in Aviation Day, any young person that is interested in aviation is invited to attend the event with their parent or guardian. The Facebook event can be found here.

