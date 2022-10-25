CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Girl Scouts Black Diamond hosted an event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the St. Marks Lutheran Church here in Clarksburg.

Girls in Kindergarten through 12th grade were invited to wear their costumes and attend a Halloween party and play games, decorate treats, and learn more about Girl Scouts.

Candace Nelson, Girl Scout Black Diamond Council director of marketing, the purpose of events like this is for Girl Scouts to get out in their communities and find out what the community would like to see from their local troops.

“The more girls we can get into girl scouts, we know they have better outcomes in life, we know that they tend to do better in school, we know that they tend to find better jobs, so you know, being able to start girls young, in the kind of programming that we can offer helps them in the future, so the more girls that we can have exposed to these opportunities, the better,” said Nelson.

Nelson said that not only are they always looking for new Girl Scouts to join but also for adult volunteers to host troops.