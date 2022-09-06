BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Do you have an idea for something you want to see at the Bridgeport Pool or Benedum Civic Center Park Grounds? The City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department is asking for your thoughts.

Bridgeport is circulating a survey where residents can make suggestions on what improvements they would like to see in the park, such as park programs, new elements and general improvements. Survey results will help city officials develop a master plan for future renovations. When answering the questions, keep in mind that the Benedum Civic Center Park Grounds includes the pool and spray ground, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, playground and parking area.

The Bridgeport City Pool is also set to be renovated soon, and the survey gives residents a chance to choose where they think the renovation should focus. Surveyees will be asked to choose their favorite of the pool’s current amenities and rate possible new features. Possible additions that people can vote for are zero-beach entry, waterslides, lazy river, diving board, fitness lap lanes, children’s play structure, splash pad, water basketball, water volleyball, climbing wall, floatable crossing activity/lily pads, baby pool, accessible/inclusive features.

It also asks what kind of pool programs people are interested in seeing, such as youth swim lessons, water aerobics and dive-in movies.

Everyone who takes the survey will also be asked to enter information about family size and age, how far they live from the park grounds, how often they visit the park, and what current amenities they use. Click here to take the survey.