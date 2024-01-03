BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — What do you want to see added to the Bridge Sports Complex? A new online survey is asking for opinions from the public on how the complex should be expanded.

The survey opened on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will be open for two weeks, according to a press release. All residents of north central West Virginia—even if they don’t have a Bridge membership—can give feedback on indoor program spaces/activities, outdoor program spaces/activities and overall programming/activity preference, and give additional comments.

The survey is the next phase in an ongoing expansion planning project by the Bridge management team and Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture.

There will also be an informational session hosted by the design team at the CityNet Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 that is open to all north central West Virginia residents.

General Manager Droo Callahan said that the Bridge’s goal has always been to drive economic growth in the area through sports. “Involving the community in determining the next phase is a priority to us so we can continue expanding our reach and growing the local economy,” he said in the release.

The link to the survey is available here.