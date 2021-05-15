Glen Elk community holds tailgate to bring life back to area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Break out the lawn chairs and beer cozies!

Residents from the Glen Elk community organized a tailgate on Saturday to try and reminisce on some of the times they had when they grew up in the area.

Tents were set up with tables of food and drinks.

The tailgate was organized by a Facebook group called “Glen Elk Memories,” which consists of residents who grew up in the area and many still live there today. The group had discussions about the sense of community that the Glen Elk neighborhood had when they were children.

It felt that, over the years, that was deteriorating. So, they put together the tailgate to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

“People reminisce about what a wonderful neighborhood it was,” said David Patsy, Glen Elk resident and group member. “What wonderful people. How everybody cared for one another. It was safe. We loved one another. It was just a great place to raise a family.”

The theme of the tailgate harped on the Italian immigrants that moved to the area. Throughout the closed off block, Italian flags were flown, and bocce was set up in the fields adjacent. Patsy said that, in the past, tailgates like the one held on Saturday happened all the time, and it was good to get back together with other members of the community.