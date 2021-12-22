Glen Elk homeless shelter provides a Christmas for its residents

GLEN ELK, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Shelter will be hosting special Christmas services in their chapel on Dec. 22, 24 and 26.

The Mission Director said that on Christmas day, they will rest, and there will be a large meal for the residents.

Thanks to generous donors, Christmas gifts will also be given out. The residents were given gifts to give to their children and grandchildren.

“We will have a big meal for our residents, providing them with Christmas gifts, just that homey feeling that they would have were they in their own home because they are in a home here,” said Lou Ortenzio, Executive Director at The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Shelter.

The Clarksburg Mission has about 60 residents as of December 2021, 25 of which are in their substance abuse recovery program.