CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Godfather actor and singer Gianni Russo, who played Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” will be coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center this weekend for “An Evening You Can’t Refuse.”

The full experience takes place over two days, with the first event featuring Russo performing parts of his new album, “Reflections,” and then talking with the crowd about it and his experiences. You can listen to a previous performance by clicking here. This event takes place on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

The second event features a viewing of “The Godfather,” followed by Russo once again speaking with the crowd about his experiences as an actor. This event takes place the following day on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m.

Russo said in his interview with 304 Today host Lauren Winans that his pianist lives in Clarksburg and that they frequently rehearse together over Zoom. When talking about his upcoming show at the theater he said, “I can’t wait to come. I mean, everybody’s been so good to me.”

Tickets for the Saturday event start at $30 for a Tier 3 ticket and run up to $75 for VIP access which includes: “premium seating plus an invitation to an after party in our Grand Ballroom for some nosh, the music of AMICI, and a chance to enjoy a complimentary glass of Gianni Russo Wines with Gianni Russo.”

Tickets for the Sunday event are $10 for general admission. All purchases can be made by calling the Robinson Grand Ticketing Center at (855)-773-6283 or by clicking here.