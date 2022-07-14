SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After having to shut down twice due to projector problems, the owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In in Shinnston have decided to upgrade the business’s projector.

The problems first arose when the projector was vandalized during a break-in. The drive-in was able to open for the season briefly before it had to shut down so that the projector could be repaired. The repairman had to come in from out of state in order to fix it, but last week, the drive-in announced it was once again closing due to projector issues.

As of Thursday, the projector was up and running again and the theater will show “Lightyear” and “Thor Love & Thunder” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Now, owner John Ellis said he is unsure of the projector’s longevity, so he has decided to upgrade it to keep the business’s legacy alive.

The owners and Jeremy and Jenny Smallwood have partnered to organize a GoFundMe for a new projector.