BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Golfers in Harrison County met up on Saturday at the Bridgeport Country Club to learn some new ways to stay loose out on the green.

Golfers participated in golf yoga to keep up their flexibility while on the course, and even gain some strength before hitting the course.

The class went over stretches you can do while waiting to tee off with your club or the golf cart, and some simple exercises you can do to stay in tip-top shape.

A participant in the yoga class does stretches were her golf club. (WBOY Image)

Despite the heavy snow showers near the beginning of the class, officials said they were happy to see a great turnout for the event.

“You’re swinging your club, and you want to prevent injuries. It’s really very widely known that many of the golf pros do practice yoga to increase their ability to swing and to have a nice, low golf score,” said Mary Ann Renzelli, an area yoga instructor and certified personal trainer.

“Flexibility is very important with golf. I see a lot as an instructor, people can’t make the proper moves because they’re not flexible enough or don’t have the range of motion. So, flexibility is one of the easiest ways to improve your golf swing and game,” said Michael Gervais, Bridgeport Country Club’s Head Golf Professional.

Gervae said because of the event’s turnout, he’s hoping to offer more golf-orientated yoga classes in the future.