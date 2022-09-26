BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – More than a hundred golfers teed off in windy conditions for an annual healthcare fundraiser in Harrison County Monday.

United Hospital Center (UHC) held its 4th annual Pro-Am golf tournament at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport Monday.

The hospital has been using the money raised from previous tournaments to build its new Women’s and Children Center that also houses the new nursing school. This year’s tournament has raised more than $150,000 that will go towards purchasing state of the art simulation equipment, including realistic mannequins that future nurses can train on.

John Fernandez, UHC VP of Operations, said, “this year we decided to do it for the nursing school because shortage of nurses is a huge problem not just in West Virginia but all over the country. So trying to create more opportunities for people to take nursing positions.”

The Pro-Am tournament gives the professionals a chance to take home $5,000 in prize money while the top amateurs get trophies and bragging rights until next year.