Gov. Justice announces grant funding for several child advocacy organizations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday, more than $2.1 million in grant funding for 22 child advocacy centers across the state.

The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center in Clarksburg stands to receive around $123,000 to fund its program, which focuses on helping children through the investigation, treatment and prosecution phases of child abuse cases.

The Marion Co. Child Advocacy Center, Inc. will receive more than than $81,000 to help children who have had to deal with sexual and physical abuse.