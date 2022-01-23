Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff in honor of former WV Senator Joe Minard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In commemoration of the life of former West Virginia Senator Joe Minard, Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all flags be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow Jan. 24, 2022.

A Clarksburg native and a St. Mary’s High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Joseph Michael “Joe” Minard was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1983 where he served until his election to the West Virginia State Senate in 1990.

Minard served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also actively served his hometown community as as a commissioner for the Harrison County Commission.

A Veteran with the United States Army, Minard also served stateside during the Korean Conflict.

In Clarksburg, Minard was known as the owner and operator of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn.

The proclamation will apply to all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Harrison County.