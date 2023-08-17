CLARKSBURG, W.V.a (WBOY) — On Thursday, Governor Jim Justice stopped by the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg to sign Senate Bill 1037 which looks to provide the center with a supplemental appropriation of one million dollars.

The funds from this bill will be used to buy new beds for the veterans that receive care there. The beds have not been replaced since 2008, which is when the facility first opened.

Justice said that the facility does phenomenal work and from a nationwide standpoint, “they’re respected beyond belief.” However, he said that he wants to help make it even better.

“We continually need to try to step up and help, and help when we can,” Justice said. “This job is not done, and it is absolutely so deserved it’s unbelievable. We shouldn’t ever forget that.”

Regarding why this bill is so important, Gov. Justice said that “we owe every single thing we have in life to these great veterans. They have given us every single thing we have.”

The governor then said that it makes him very proud to be able to make this possible. “Our veterans ask so little and they’ve given so much, it humbles you to tell you the truth,” he added.

This bill, along with Senate Bill 1029, was passed in a recent Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature. This session was called by Governor Justice on Aug. 6th, which is the same day that the session took place.