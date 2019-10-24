Governor Justice explains “Jobs & Hope” program in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice was in Harrison county Thursday, to talk about his new Jobs & Hope West Virginia program.

The governor spoke in front of students at Clarksburg’s United Technical Center to highlight his new initiative that allows individuals to receive free addiction treatment, while also receiving a free career technical education.

The program also allows all West Virginians to take advantage of free additional training and certification, whether or not they have a drug addiction.

“This idea, not only does it give treatment, but it gives the other components that are so necessary,” Justice said. “It gives the transition agents that are walking people through and checking up on them, it gives them real training, it gives them certification, expungement, all that kind of stuff. It’s an all-in type of program, and it gives them the ability to get on a pathway of goodness in life.”

The governor said by offering the opportunity to expunge non-violent criminal offenses, it breaks down barriers that make it difficult for those seeking employment, to find work.