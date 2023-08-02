CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Art is alive and well in the Mountain State as the “Governor’s Arts Caravan” made its stop in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the State Arts Office are hosting the caravan as it makes five stops across West Virginia over the course of this week.

Wednesday was the third day of the caravan which had it stop at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center where it discussed grant opportunities that are available and how to apply for them.

The event lasted about two and a half hours and provided an opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions they may have concerning grants.

After the event, the Department of Arts, Culture and History, as well as the State Arts Office, visited local art organizations, including the Clarksburg History Museum.

“I think it’s very important for us to be in the communities where our constituents are – that we get to see their arts projects and their arts organizations hands-on. We get to see what they do – how we can help them. If we can see it, we can help them achieve more,” Curator of the WV Department of Arts, Culture and History, Randall Reid-Smith said.

All five stops will take place between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and include:

July 31 – Apollo Theater in Martinsburg (Berkeley county)

August 1 – National Youth Science Academy in Davis (Tucker county)

August 2 – Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (Harrison county)

August 3 – Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville (Fayette county)

August 4 – Historic Matewan Train Depot in Matewan (Mingo county)

If interested in checking out the grant options and deadlines, you can find more information at this link. It is recommended to use a “Sample Form” before sending a “Final Report Form.”