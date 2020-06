CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After being closed since mid-March because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a Clarksburg restaurant reopened for dine-in on Monday afternoon.

Grand China Buffet on Emily Drive allowed customers to re-enter its dining room for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, staff members are making it a priority to make the experience as safe and sanitary as possible for all customers.