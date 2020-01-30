Grand jury reportedly looking into Clarksburg VA deaths

The Clarksburg VA Medical Center has released a statement in response to the report that a federal grand jury is now listening to witness testimony. The Chief of Public Affairs and Community Relations Service Wesley R. Walls, MA, CAVS, VHA Mentor said:

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by these tragic deaths. Clarksburg VA Medical Center discovered these allegations and fired the individual at the center of them. But well over a year after Clarksburg VAMC reported this issue to authorities, Veterans and families are still waiting for the independent inspector general to complete its work and provide the closure West Virginia Veterans and families deserve. Justice is now dependent on the independent IG’s investigation, and for additional questions on the status of that investigation, we refer you to the independent inspector general. Contacts there are Michael.Nacincik@va.gov and Catherine.Gromek@va.gov“ WESLEY R. WALLS, MA, CAVS, VHA MENTOR – CHIEF OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS SERVICE





ORIGINAL (1/30/2020 11:59 a.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – The investigation into 11 suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has taken a new turn with word that a federal grand jury is now listening to witness testimony.

The Washington Post reported today the grand jury was empaneled earlier this month and has been hearing from nurses and medical professionals about the person of interest linked to the deaths.

At least seven deaths have the same characteristics – a veteran in relatively good health who dies quickly and has unusually high levels of insulin although none were diabetic.

WBOY’s sister station WOWK 13 News has previously reported the person of interest worked on the floor where all the deaths occurred. A VA spokesman confirmed the person no longer works at the medical center. We have chosen not to name the individual because no charges have been filed yet.

13 News Reporter Mark Curtis will have much more on this developing story this evening on 13 News at five o’clock. This story will also be on 12 News at 5.pm. and WBOY.com.

For complete coverage on the suspicious deaths at the Clarksburg VA, click here.