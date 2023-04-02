CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg will be hosting the grandchildren of country music duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty on May 25.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty (Robinson Grand photo)

According to a Robinson Grand release, Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty will perform in “Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta” in remembrance of their grandparents.

“Tayla and Tre have great stories about their own incredible, personal journeys through life,” Jason A. Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager, said. “When you combine that with the unique and exceptional way they perform the music of their grandparents, well, you have a great show on your hands.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling 855-773-6283.