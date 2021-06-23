Grandfamilies fair held in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A grandfamilies fair was held at Village Square in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

The fair featured 38 organizations from across the region, including the YMCA, Cardinal Pediatrics, WVU Medicine and more.

Pamphlets lay on a table at the Grand-Families Fair

The event was available to provide resources to families whose grandparents play a large part in helping raise children.

Organizers for the fair said it’s something that is necessary to hold in Harrison County.

“In Harrison County, we’re more than half of the kids are being raised in some way by grandparents,” said Julie Salmon, social worker for the Healthy Grandfamilies of Harrison County. “I think it’s absolutely paramount that we have this.”

Organizers also said they’re hoping to hold another fair for families next year.