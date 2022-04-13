CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Village Square in Clarksburg hosted Harrison County’s annual Grandfamilies and Kinship Caregivers Resource Fair on Wednesday.

The recent rise in the opioid crisis throughout West Virginia has put many grandparents back in the role of full-time parents, and the event seeks to provide those families with the resources they need. More than 30 vendors set up informational booths providing all the support and resources needed to grandparents who are raising grandchildren.

The event’s organizer said most grandparents want to know about healthcare providers and how to navigate the legal system.

“So we talk about, like I said, the big areas: communication, family relationships, parenting, legal aid. Navigating the school system is hugely different from when we did it with our kids the first time,” said Julie Salmon, a Healthy Grandfamilies Social Worker.

If you want more information about the contents of the session or about agencies that provide free help and advice for grandfamilies, call Julie at (304) 326-7785.