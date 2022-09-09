BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Heritage Christian School in Bridgeport incorporated Grandparents Day in their classes on Sept. 9.

The elementary kids were read “Grandma I Need a Hug” by Author Colleen Driscoll, and for the first half of school, teachers had their own activities where they incorporated grandparents. The kids in history class asked their grandparents for help filling in their family tree.

Staff said it’s important to take the time to teach the kids about how important it is to honor and respect their grandparents.

“So, it’s just nice to bring that to students’ attention in case they don’t know about Grandparents Day, and they don’t get to spend a lot of time with their grandparents to invite grandparents to the school, just all the different activities we have planned so that they can learn more about their grandparents and spend that special time with them,” said Ebony McGill, Middle and High School Math Teacher.

After lunch, middle and high school students played a generational game of Family Feud.