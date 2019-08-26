Grant writing program takes place at Robinson Grand for local organizations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History hosted a grant writing workshop at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center this morning.

The workshop focused on smaller non profit organizations and start-up companies looking to growth within their local communities.

Jack O’Hearn

“You might think, you know it’s competitive. Do I have a chance against these larger organizations? I just want to break it down for people, simplify it and um, you know uh give them the tools they need.” said Jack O’Hearn, community arts coordinator of the WV Department of Arts, Culture and History.

The WVDACH holds a quarterly grant writing working a various location across the state.