Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Grant writing program takes place at Robinson Grand for local organizations

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History hosted a grant writing workshop at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center this morning.

The workshop focused on smaller non profit organizations and start-up companies looking to growth within their local communities.

Jack O’Hearn

“You might think, you know it’s competitive. Do I have a chance against these larger organizations? I just want to break it down for people, simplify it and um, you know uh give them the tools they need.” said Jack O’Hearn, community arts coordinator of the WV Department of Arts, Culture and History.

The WVDACH holds a quarterly grant writing working a various location across the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories