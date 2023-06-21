BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harley-Davidson Motor Company is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project during its 120th Anniversary. Philanthropist and Youtuber, Adam Sandoval, along with the “Great American Convoy” are helping in raising funds and awareness for veterans and their needs.

Both are taking a non-stop ride for nearly 30,000 miles, where they will be visiting all 48 contiguous states to collect donations. There are a total of 120 select Harley-Davidson dealerships raising funds for the project, making Bridgeport, West Virginia stop number eighty-four.

The Convoy stopped at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Sandoval greeted his fans, signed autographs, and took pictures with anyone who wanted one. As fans would go up to meet him, they would drop money in the donation bucket. They also had a chance to register to win a 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: Anniversary Edition motorcycle, which will be announced after the campaign is over.

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: Anniversary Edition (WBOY Image)

When the Convoy took back off, anyone was welcome to join them in riding, even if you were just driving a car.

Sandoval has been riding motorcycles for charity for about ten years now. He believes there is a synonymous energy between the charity world and the motorcycle world. He said, “I think motorcycles probably do a lot more for charity than people realize. It’s a very philanthropic group of people.” He said that he wanted to do something “epic” for Harley-Davidson’s 12th Anniversary, and this ride was the idea he came up with.

When it comes to volunteering and doing charity work, most people have a “why?” Sandoval shared his. “I am not a veteran, I am what I like to call a ‘thankful civilian,’ and you know, in my thirties, I really started to regret never serving my country. I had friends who were coming home and starting retirement, I had friends who didn’t make it home, and I really decided that I missed an opportunity when I was younger. You know, poor choices, temptations, distractions, kept me from joining the military then. So I coined a statement that said, ‘If you did not serve in your military, find time to serve those who did..’ and that’s what we’re out here doing today.”

Sandoval has a set goal to reach $500,000 by July 14, and so far they are nearly half way there. If you would like to do your part in helping out, you can still donate to the Wounded Warriors Project online at this website.

The Great American Convoy will be riding their way to visit Pennsylvania next on June 22 and 23.