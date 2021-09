BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – You may have noticed a building being constructed at the Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport. Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe will be the occupants once it’s completed.

According to a Facebook post, the bakery and cafe signed the lease to the building on Sept. 28.

The establishment currently owns Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe in Elkins, serving homemade desserts, breads, pepperoni rolls and more.