BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Great Harvest Bakery and Café held its grand opening at its new location in Bridgeport early Friday morning.

This family-friendly atmosphere offers a variety of foods and beverages for customers to enjoy. Each customer gets a free slice of bread of their choosing before ordering and paying. Here are a few items they have to offer:

Pictured: A blueberry scone, mixed fruit cup, and small mocha coffee (WBOY Image)

All kinds of fresh bread DAILY

Homemade pepperoni rolls

Scones

Muffins

Tea Cakes

Brownies

Sandwiches

Salads

Soups

Coffee

Fruit

Dog treats

David Kesling, the owner of the Elkins and Bridgeport stores, started the Elkins location, which is in his hometown, around two years ago. He wanted to open a bakery, so he bought the rights from Fairmont and took them down to Lewisburg. Now they have been brought to Bridgeport too. Kesling wanted to open this new location a couple of months ago, but due to COVID-19, they could not get certain equipment in a timely manner.

When talking about why he wanted to open a bakery, David Kesling said, “[It] takes you back to when you like, when we were a kid, in my, in our grandmother’s kitchen, making the rolls and pepperoni rolls with her. So that’s one of the reasons I wanted to do it, and also to share that. Cause we do, with Great Harvest; they allow you to do, like other recipes, freedom within the franchise. One of them is my grandmother’s white roll recipe and her cinnamon roll recipe.”

National CEO, Mike Ferretti, showing off their freshly milled wheat flour (WBOY Image)

National CEO of Great Harvest Bread, Mike Ferretti, mentioned that the wheat grain they use grows just for them on family farms in Montana. They ship the raw wheat grain to the stores, where they get milled into the flour that is used to bake their bread every day.

Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe’s drive-thru menu (WBOY Image)

This is the first and only location to offer a Drive-Thru for the franchise. Great Harvest Bakery and Café is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Its drive-thru hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

They are closed on Sundays for “A Little Loafin’.”