Greater Clarksburg CVB dissolves giving funding to four area organizations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau dissolved its corporation Wednesday, awarding its remaining funds to four Clarksburg organizations.

Members of the Greater Clarksburg CVB said the City of Clarksburg and its council members decided to form a new Convention and Visitors Breau and pulling the hotel and motel taxes that funded to old CVB to fund the new one. By pulling the funding of hotel and motel taxes the Greater Clarksburg CVB has no funding mechanism to keep it thriving.

The four Clarksburg organizations that received $5,500 each from the former Greater Clarksburg CVB are: The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, the WV Black Heritage Festival, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, and Friends of City Parks.

“It was a win, win, because we were able to fund their fairs and festivals because they’ve been hit hard over the last year and half due to the pandemic. And so, it was win, win for us because we’re giving the money to those who most support our community,” said Cathy Goings, former President of the Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Representatives from all four organizations said they are going to put the monies donated to them to good use to keep their festivals and organizations moving forward.

“This is such a wonderful gift that we are going to receive. It is going to help as far as getting entertainment, because all our entertainment is free for the public. So, it will help in aiding in getting some good entertainment for the weekend,” said Terri Donaldson, West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board Member.

Members of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival said that the donation was really needed and is greatly appreciated.

“We are extremely happy to have received this donation and to be thought about so highly by the prior CVB. We applaud their efforts and we certainly can assure them and the folks of the is community that we will put these funds to great use,” said Ryan Tolley, Executive Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Tolley said that they are really appreciative to receive the additional funding and that he and his team at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center have a lot of great things coming up.

“We are very grateful for their generosity, it will go a long way, we use it, more than likely we will use it here at the amphitheater to offset some of the costs we’ve had with some of the free events and some of our other shows. The amphitheater has always been a destination,” said John Cooper, Superintendent of Parks for the City of Clarksburg.

Also, Cooper added the amphitheater gets visitors from all over eastern part of the country, and at their last concert they had a group travel in from Buffalo, NY.

“We are very grateful to receive this donation in a year when we are certainly down sponsorships and every thing as we’re coming out of the pandemic. It’s going to be a tremendous help as we’re doing our best to come back and give a really nice festival to the community this year,” said Tyler Terango, Chairman of the Board for the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival.

Terango said the funds will go towards entertainment and the production cost that goes into the festival. The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival has $150,000 in just production cost alone as well as entertainment cost on top of that. Terango added that the funds will help go a long way to reaching their goal.