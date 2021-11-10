Greater Clarksburg Kennel club makes donation to humane society

Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club contributed $500 to the Harrison County Humane Society.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club was able to contribute $500 to the Harrison County Humane Society on Wednesday.

Members of the kennel club said that they made the donation in honor of one of their member Joan Mituniewicz who had died and left some funds to the organization. Also, members stated Mituniewicz had trained a lot of dogs in the area. The also added that she had a love for both pure breed and other mixes of dogs. Club members said this is one way they could honor their dear friend’s memory.

