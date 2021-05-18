Greater Harrison County PSD awarded $799,000 grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new water project has been approved funding from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.

Stevens Run Road in Harrison County

The Greater Harrison County Public Service District has been approved for a $799,000 grant for the Stevens Run extension.

The project, which will give 31 customers water from the PSD, is accepting bids through mid-June.

“It means like they no longer have to haul water, or they don’t have to worry about their well failing again,” said Wayne Morgan, Executive Director of the IJDC.

Morgan estimates that the project could be finished as early as the end of the year.