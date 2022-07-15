WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Greater Harrison Public Service District (PSD) is hoping to receive some legislative funding after some sewage lines in West Milford became exposed.

The PSD was added to Congressmen David McKinley’s (R-W.Va.) shortlist for $500,000 to cover or move the lines that run across the West Fork River.

Officials with the PSD said that the exposed lines are a fairly new problem thanks to some environmental impact.

“When they removed the dams, it lowered the water level in the West Fork River,” said Greater Harrison PSD General Manager Bill Hoover. “So, we’ve got two lines that are actually side-by-side that are exposed. During dry weather conditions, if you were going to take a kayak or canoe down the river, you’d have to stop and carry them over these two pipes.”

Hoover also said that the pipes are made of concrete and do not pose a risk of breaking easily and that the public has no reason to worry about them.