Greater Harrison PSD awarded additional funds for Stevens Run Road project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs and Development Council (IJDC) has announced additional funding for the Greater Harrison Public Service District.

The grant is an additional $61,350 for the Stevens Run Critical Needs Project.

Stevens Run Road in Harrison County

The project plans to give water from the PSD to 31 customers along Stevens Run Road, in southern Harrison County.

Officials from the IJDC said the rise in material costs caused a big overrun, which led to a need for additional funding.

“As we’ve all heard, the cost of materials, whether its plywood for your roof, or buying a used car or whatever the situation may be, prices have gone up,” said Wayne Morgan, Executive Director for the IJDC.

The total cost of the project is now $860,350, and is expected to start within the next 60 days.

