Greek Food Festival allows residents to celebrate heritage

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Greek Food Festival was hosted at the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church and acts as a fundraiser for the church.

Church members said that the heritage is their number one priority while also bring people to the area of Summit Park which used to be called Greek Town. Members stated they want others to learn about their Greek orthodox faith. A priest was on hand to speak to anyone who wanted to learn about the faith and receive a tour of the church.

“It’s so wonderful to have people come, and the people that come to enjoy the food they also have Greek heritage also among everybody else that comes. They enjoy the family atmosphere that we offer here at St. Spyridon,” said Steve Sellas, Chairman of the Greek Food Festival

The food was homemade Greek foods from roasted lamb, spanakopita, and moussaka just to name a few of the dished offered. For many is a reunion of people coming back to their roods and enjoy time with friend.