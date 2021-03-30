Wanting to invest in a motel business? Greenbrier Motel might be an option

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A Nutter Fort motel will be auctioned off next month to the highest bidder.

The Greenbrier Motel and Restaurant is set to be auctioned by Joe R. Pyle Auctions as a complete business. The motel has been run by its current owners for 45 years and is still in operation.

It contains 38 individual rooms and a fully functioning restaurant, kitchen, dining room and bar area. The company says it will be a great income opportunity for anyone interested in purchasing it.





“When the hammer drops, someone is going to own the Greenbrier, so if you always wanted to tell everyone and all your friends that you own the Greenbrier, we can sell you the Greenbrier Motel and restaurant and bar on the 13th,” said Joe R. Pyle.

The auction will be at the motel at noon on April 13th, or bidders can attend live online here.