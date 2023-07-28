CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — American guitarist, composer and producer, Steve Vai, has made his way to the mountain state for a stop on his “Inviolate Tour 2023.”

The show will be played at the Robinson Grand Theater on Friday, July 28. The event is set to start at 8:00 pm with doors opening at 7:00 pm.

Best known for playing with artists like Frank Zappa, Alcatrazz, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake, Steve Vai is a three-time Grammy Award winner and 15-time nominee. Although his setlist has yet to be released for the evening, it is expected that Vai will play the majority of his solo work.

“His music kind of wraps around you and becomes an experience,” said Jason A. Young, program manager of the Robinson Grand Theatre, who continued to describe Vai’s music as “symphonic, intricate and moving.”

“We have tickets that are still remaining, and I feel like if y’all miss this, y’all missed it. You know?This is what you asked for. You want big? This is big. You want legendary? This is legendary. You want talented? This is talented. And it’s unique and it’s going to be amazing, like blow your hair back, rock and roll, amazing,” said Young.

Tickets for the event can be found on The Robinson Grand Theatre’s website.