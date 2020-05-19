Gyms and fitness centers beginning to reopen with new guidelines

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In accordance with Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan for the state, gyms and fitness centers are beginning to open back up to the public with new safety restrictions.

West Virginia Fitness 24 in Bridgeport has taken several precautions to make sure all customers stay safe. Everyone who goes in must fill out a questionnaire and get a temperature check. Patrons are then given a mask and a sanitizer bottle to use on any equipment they use during their workout.

Owners have said they are doing everything they can to make sure everyone is able to use the gym while still following CDC guidelines, including using a special cleaning sprayer to sanitize equipment throughout the day.

“As the governor mandates, there is within a safe–and that’s probably the key word–to the greatest extent possible, while also safely for you. So, the members are sitting down, and they’re going through a process. They get masks, gloves, things like that, and it’s been working out great,” said owner Clint Aragona.

WV Fitness 24 is also hosting outdoor workout classes to allow extra space for social distancing.