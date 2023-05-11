CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Lottery announced on Thursday that a Powerball ticket worth “half a million dollars” was recently sold in Harrison County.

According to a release from the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was sold in Shinnston at Hammer’s Market on Clement Street. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, as well as the 10x Power Play multiplier that was purchased on top of the ticket price.

The ticket is one of six in the U.S. to hit this prize. Each ticket was for $50,000 initially but the multiplier shoots that prize up to $500,000. Typically the Power Play multipliers range from 2-5x but because the jackpot was under $150 million, the 10x multiplier was added to the available options.

The winning numbers come from Wednesday’s drawing and are 21, 24, 33, 55, 69 with a Power Ball of 3. Anyone who played for Wednesday’s drawing is encouraged by the West Virginia Lottery to check their tickets as they could still have winning numbers for other jackpots.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $125 million. The next drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m.