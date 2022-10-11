BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Market on Main Artisan Store has been hosting a Halloween costume drive throughout the month of October.

The store is asking for donations of any type of Halloween costume for any ages; they can be dropped off at the store until Friday, Oct. 14.

After donations are accepted, Market on Main invites families and children to come in and pick out costumes for free, and that portion of the drive will begin on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Market on Main Artisan Store is located at 103 West Main Street in Bridgeport and is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, you can find contacts here.