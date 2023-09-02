BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport StoryWalk just introduced a new book that is now being displayed on the walking trail in Bridgeport City Park. The story is titled “Witch & Wombat,” which was written and illustrated by West Virginia Author, Ashley Belote.

The book was published in July, but it will be available on the StoryWalk through Oct. 31. This is actually the first Halloween-themed book that the author has ever penned, so it was only fitting for the book to be put on display for the Halloween season.

The story of Witch & Wombat follows Wilma the Witch, who is very excited about getting herself a cat. However, when Wilma arrives at the pet store, there are no cats available. Therefore, she ends up settling with a wombat for a pet instead.

Belote described the book to be “somewhat biographical,” because she too really wanted a cat when she was a child but was not able to have one due to her mother’s allergies. As a result, she had “a few odd pets here and there,” including a snapping turtle that she kept outside.

“It was just really learning about how to deal with a situation that didn’t kind of turn out how you thought it would, and making the best of your situation,” Belote said, regarding the lesson that’s taught in the story. “So, it’s been a fun culmination of all those things,” she added.

This book is also the author’s first to be selected for a StoryWalk, and she’s excited to be a part of this to help bring families together through reading. Belote said that the Bridgeport StoryWalk is “a really interactive way to enjoy a story with a whole family,” describing it as a “multi-generational experience” for family members of all ages to enjoy during an outing.

She said that the story is very special for her due to the parallels to her own childhood, and feels that the book being placed on the StoryWalk will allow more kids to see it. “Story walks provide a lot for the community. They bring people together through literacy, and I’m a huge advocate for arts education and literacy, especially in the younger grade levels,” Belote commented.

“And this gets them outside, it gets them moving and interacting with a story all at one time, so it’s very special to be a part of something like that,” she added.

Witch & Wombat is available online for purchase anywhere books are sold, as well as the author’s website. The Bridgeport Public Library will also have copies of the story on hand for those who are interested in checking it out.