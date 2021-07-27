Hammer and Stain Bridgeport holds summer art camp for kids

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – Hammer and Stain Bridgeport is holding a summer art camp for kids this week.

The theme for the camp is outdoor adventure with matching arts and crafts.

Campers will make two projects a day, which include dreamcatchers, signs, pour paint canvases, pillowcases and more.

A camper makes a sign during her time at the summer art camp

The owner of Hammer and Stain Bridgeport said the camp is something she’s been looking forward to doing for kids.

“I always get the question if we do kids workshops, and I decided to go ahead and pull the plug on the kids camp this year, and it’s been great to to have the kids in and seeing their creative minds, and it’s awesome,” said Mary McCloy, owner of Hammer and Stain Bridgeport.

The camp will run through the end of the week.

