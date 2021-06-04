Hammer & Stain Bridgeport re-opens in new location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Hammer and Stain in Bridgeport held a grand re-opening Friday morning at their new location. The business moved locations from Saltwell Road, to their new location off exit 115 on Buckhannon Pike.

The shop lets groups create DIY projects like wooden signs and paintings.

A sign located in the wall of Hammer and Stain Bridgeport

The original shop opened two years ago, and the owner said she’s happy to be able to grow after the pandemic.

“I’m excited to be here. I appreciate the community support over the last year. With COVID, it”s been a struggle because we do social gathering. But, I’m just happy we made it through the pandemic and that going forward, we’ll just keep going,” said Mary McCloy, owner of Hammer and Stain Bridgeport.

To book a workshop with Hammer & Stain Bridgeport, you can check out their website here.