Handmade soaps shop opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new store opened on Monday in the Meadowbrook Mall.

Sudsberry sells locally handmade bath and body products. All Sudsberry soaps, bath bombs and lotions are made with goat milk and in-store by owner Leah Michael.

Michael explained that she started making products to find something suitable for those with eczema.

Previously, the store was located in Clarksburg and then moved to the mall. The store has products for people of all ages that are made with fewer chemicals than named brands.

Their most popular scents are dream catcher, black raspberry, vanilla, and lavender.

In celebration of the grand opening, customers can get $5 off a $15 purchase, in-store, of any Sudsberry products.

To learn more about the shop and what it offers, head over to its Facebook page.

Customers can also shop online by clicking here, where they offer delivery to just about anywhere in the U.S.