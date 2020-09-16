Happy Tales: Bri Clark and Lola

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- When a high school friend’s dog had a Great Dane mix puppy and was considering sending it to the shelter, WBOY’s own Bri Clark decided to take her in as a rescue.

Lola ended up growing to be 75 pounds and is now a valuable addition to the family. When Lola isn’t going on boating adventures with her family, she is curled up on the couch watching her favorite shows.

“She definitely engages in television, so anytime I leave for work, I always make sure that I put on some kind of cartoon or something for her, so she has something to listen to and watch while I’m not there,” Clark explained.

Clark emphasized that she has never regretted her decision to adopt Lola and that it always brings her joy coming home to a friendly face each evening.

“I would definitely recommend adopting because the joy that it brings you is just indescribable. They are your best friends, your companions, and you’ll never have a better friend than an adopted dog who absolutely is grateful to be in your home,” said Clark.

For more information on how to volunteer or adopt a pet at one of your local shelters, check out our Clear the Shelters page, here.