Hardware stores see business go down during COVID-19 outbreak

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Many different types of businesses in north central West Virginia are currently being affected by COVID-19. One of these sectors has been hardware stores.

Allegheny Industrial Supply in Bridgeport has seen business go down in the past couple of months since the outbreak first began in March.

The store is still open and following CDC guidelines, as well as using additional sanitation, but it is expecting things to change in the future.

“I guess we’re looking now and trying to talk to our customers that are open on what’s their new normal process going to be. That’s what we’re in search of right now—what’s our new norm for delivery? 95% of our business we deliver to,” said store owner Jeff Tucker.

Allegheny Industrial Supply is located on Corbin Branch Road in Bridgeport.