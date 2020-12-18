Harmony Senior Services in Bridgeport receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Residents and associates at Harmony Senior Services in Bridgeport were among the first in Harrison County, and the state as a whole to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when first doses were administered on Friday morning.

A release from the facility stated that a local pharmacy administered the doses in coordination with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The first recipients of the vaccine at the facility were a Harmony at White Oaks Assisted Living resident and the community’s Executive Director, according to the release.

“I think I am fortunate to be one of the first ones to receive the vaccine,” said resident Charlie Martin. He also encouraged others to get the vaccine saying, “The world is in trouble without this.”

Harmony at White Oaks Executive Director Beth Harris said she is eager for normalcy to return, “It won’t be long until I can hug my mom and dad and our residents here. I love them so much. I want to be proactive and lead the way so everyone can hug their loved ones and be safe.”

Harmony’s founder and owner Jim Smith attended Friday’s clinic with his family, the release stated. He spoke with associates about the vaccine and encouraged them to trust the science behind the vaccine.

“Everybody benefits from receiving the vaccine, but the real beneficiaries are all the people that you come in contact with, the residents that we are taking care of and other associates in the community,” Smith said.

The release stated that the Smith Family foundation offered a $1,000 raffle at each Harmony Community in the spirit of their tagline “Family Serving Families” for everyone who receives the vaccine to encourage participation.

Harmony’s CEO Terry Howard has called every Executive Director in each of Harmony’s 32 communities to stress how important this vaccination is for the 2,100 essential healthcare workers in the company, according to the release.

“At Harmony Senior Services we have been waiting anxiously for nine months while doing everything to protect the health and safety of our residents and associates and prepare for distribution of this vaccine for COVID-19. We are grateful and excited that day has come,” said Howard.

In the release, officials said Harmony hopes the vaccine is available to all of its more than 4,00 residents at its communities across seven different states by the end of December. Additionally, officials said Harmony will continue to monitor each community daily while providing new and innovative ways to address the pandemic, including frequent surface testing, supercharged disinfectant spraying and enhanced HVAC filtration systems.