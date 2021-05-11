Harris, Executive Director of Health Access retires after 13 years

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. – The Executive Director of Health Access in Clarksburg is retiring. Jim Harris will officially retire on May 14, after spending 13 years at Health Access.

Josh Brown, upcoming Executive Director of Health Access

Harris said he has seen an increase in patients from 850 to 4,500, added several clinic services to include ENT, psychology, mental health counseling, phlebotomy and prescription assistance, and completed renovations to include an on-site dental clinic in 2019.

“I’ll always be kind of in the background to help any way I can, even going into the future. We have a great board of directors, that charts the course for our agency, and we have a wonderful community support,” said Jim Harris.

The current Practice Manager, Josh Brown, will be taking over the roll of Executive Director.