Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirms 10 cases of COVID-19 in Harrison Co.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has confirmed that there are 10 individuals in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. on Monday.

The release from the Harrison-Clarksburg Health department also stated that the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 124, a number consistent with the DHHR’s latest report from Sunday night. Additionally, the release stated that there have been no coronavirus-related deaths in the county at this time.

The release did not include any further information on the identies of the individuals in the county who have tested positive, such as their age or where they are located in the county.

The release urged individuals who are a close contact of someone who has been told they have COVID-19, are a health care provider, public safety worker or critical infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, etc.) who develop symtoms of COVID-19 to call their healthcare provider and tell them about their symptoms and exposure. They will then decide if that person needs tested, according to the release.