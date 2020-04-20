Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department gives update on testing at nursing homes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department provided an update on testing at nursing homes in the county.

The health department said it is helping to coordinate with local nursing homes and state partners to assist with Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order to have all nursing home residents and employees tested for coronavirus.

According to a press release, in Harrison County there are approximately 647 nursing home residents and 950 nursing home staff members, for a total of about 1600 tests. The health department stated that it expects to see an increase in the number of positive tests as a result of the broad testing.

The current percentage of positive tests is 4% in West Virginia, which could yield as many as 64 new positive tests, according to the release. However, Harrison County has not had a positive test related to a nursing home, so the health department said it is hopeful this number will be much smaller.

The health department went to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg on Monday to observe and assist with the first round of testing in the county, the release states. The health department said the facilities are finding it challenging to obtain enough testing materials and to make arrangements to have testing done.

Residents and staff members who have previously been tested will be retested to ensure the most up-to-date results possible, according to the release.