CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department held blood lead testing at the Meadowbrook Mall on March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lead testing for children is still a priority after the lead problem in water in the Clarksburg area.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, sponsored by Unicare, worked with the Division of Health and Human Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency to offer health training, general health information and lead testing to the public.

”We challenge every parent in Harrison County, particularly in Clarksburg and the greater Clarksburg area to know their child’s lead level, particularly those who are five years old or younger. That’s the developmental age, that when they’re developing their brain, their bodies, and those issues, and that what lead can do if they have high than acceptable lead levels, it can impact that development,” said Chad Bundy, Executive Director, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

Lead testing will continue to be available at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.