Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department hosts vaccine clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg was the location for a vaccine clinic in Harrison County Thursday.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department teamed up with several agencies to administer 500 vaccinations.

Executive Director Chad Bundy explained that all agencies worked very well together making this mass vaccination clinic a huge success.

“We have multiple counties, we have folks from Taylor County, Office of Emergency Management, Community Care West Virginia sends folks here. We have Clarksburg Fire/Police, Bridgeport Fire/Police,” Bundy described. “Harrison County EMS that runs a whole section for us that we’re indebted to and today we have Board of Education Public Health Nurses here, helping run our site. So, it’s just on and on in a huge community effort and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Bundy stated that they are trying to update their phone lines to handle the number of calls coming in daily for reservations. He suggested that people should keep trying until getting through.