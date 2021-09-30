Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department offers more vaccine times for booster shots

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Since CDC’s decision on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has added more days and times to its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available to those who have already been fully vaccinated and fulfill at least one of the following criteria:

Recieved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine more than 6 months ago

Are 65 years and older

Are 18+ and have have underlying medical conditions

Are 18+ and work in high-risk settings

Are 18+ and live in high-risk settings

If you are not sure whether you should get the booster, the CDC website can help you determine if you are eligible.

Booster vaccines can be scheduled on the WVU Medicine vaccine website.

As of Thursday, 16,766 COVID booster shots have been administered to West Virginians.

Only 56% of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, and in his virtual briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginias to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and everyone who qualifies to get their booster shot.

For more information about COVID vaccines and booster shots in Harrison County, contact the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department at 304-623-9308.