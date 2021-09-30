Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department offers more vaccine times for booster shots

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Since CDC’s decision on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has added more days and times to its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available to those who have already been fully vaccinated and fulfill at least one of the following criteria:

  • Recieved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine more than 6 months ago
  • Are 65 years and older
  • Are 18+ and have have underlying medical conditions
  • Are 18+ and work in high-risk settings
  • Are 18+ and live in high-risk settings

If you are not sure whether you should get the booster, the CDC website can help you determine if you are eligible.

Booster vaccines can be scheduled on the WVU Medicine vaccine website.

As of Thursday, 16,766 COVID booster shots have been administered to West Virginians.

Only 56% of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, and in his virtual briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginias to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and everyone who qualifies to get their booster shot.

For more information about COVID vaccines and booster shots in Harrison County, contact the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department at 304-623-9308.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories