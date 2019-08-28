Harrison Co. Child Advocacy Center sees increase in children needing services



CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center is seeing more children come through its doors than ever before.

Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice announced more than $2 million in grant funding for 22 child advocacy centers across the state.

Executive director Jayne Landacre said the grant funding is a cornerstone of the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center’s funding and is desperately needed.

Landacre said 98 children came through the center five years ago, but last year 408 children were referred to the center.

“When a child’s parents aren’t able to respond to their needs, and there are people in and out of the home, it’s a completely different culture and children are at risk for a lot of different crimes when that’s an issue in the home,” Landacre said.

Landacre said each investigation brought through the advocacy center saves $1,000 per case, allowing multiple agencies to conduct just a single interview with a child, limiting redundancy among departments.

The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center deals with children who are neglected, sexually assaulted, witness violence or drug endangered. It also serves children in Doddridge, Barbour and Taylor counties.